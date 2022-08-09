Don’t lose your vote – residents across the districts urged to check their voter registration details » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have started the Annual Canvass of Electors and are asking residents to check the electoral registration details for everyone eligible to vote at their address.

This is to ensure no one lose their chance to vote in future election on the decisions that affect them.

The councils’ electoral services team will be sending emails and letters to residents with instructions on how to check and update their information. Find information about the Annual Canvass can be found on the councils’ website.



Arthur Charvonia, electoral registration officer at Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, said: “The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate. To make sure you don’t lose your say at the next election, look out for updates and instructions from the councils this month.”

It’s important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. In particular, people who have recently moved house are urged to check their details are updated.

If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote online

Any residents with questions about their registration status can contact the councils’ electoral services team

Further information about registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website