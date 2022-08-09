Fire and explosion: Galpin’s Road, Pollards Hill

Update: 9pm, Monday 8 August 2022:

More than 100 residents have now been evacuated from Galpin’s Road. Council officers are at New Horizon Centre organising accommodation for those people, while the emergency services continue to work in the area.

If you have been affected in any way by the incident, you can visit New Horizon Centre, South Lodge Avenue, Mitcham, CR4 1LT, where council officers are providing help and support. Alternatively call our helpline number: 020 8545 4400.

Update 4.30pm, Monday 8 August 2022:

Statement from Council Leader Ross Garrod:

“We are all devastated by today’s news about the tragic death of a child as a result of the gas explosion at Galpin’s Road: our thoughts and hearts are with the family affected, and I know everyone in our community will feel the same.

“Residents rightly have questions they want answers to, and a full investigation is underway by the relevant authorities, led by the London Fire Brigade.

“This afternoon we opened an evacuation centre at the New Horizon Centre in Pollards Hill; the council is providing help and support to all those displaced from their homes.

“So far, we have supported around 100 residents at this site, providing food, shelter, water, medicines, wash facilities and housing advice to everyone in need. We are also offering financial support as required.

“Housing officers, social workers and other council staff are now working from the centre to ensure that all our residents are as comfortable as possible and that all their needs are catered for, including food and shopping vouchers.

“Senior council staff, including the chief executive and directors, are also on site.

“NHS colleagues are also on hand to provide assistance on all health issues, and community outreach workers from the London Fire Brigade will keep all residents updated as to the progress of the investigation into the incident.

“We have also been arranging for the transportation of elderly and infirm residents who were unable to leave their properties and are arranging for care home facilities where needed.

“The emergency services will be working on site at Galpin’s Road for the foreseeable future: our main pressing concern now is to provide accommodation and all the essential services that they need.

“Following the advice of the London Fire Brigade, we will be communicating to all residents in the area affected about issues of safety during the afternoon and evening.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kindness that residents and local groups have shown to other members of their community and thank everyone for their understanding.

“This is such an inspiring community; today it has been torn apart by tragedy. But we will keep pulling together, and keep doing everything we can to support those affected.”

Update 11am, Monday 8 August 2022:

We are working with London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police following a major incident at Galpin’s Road in Pollards Hill.

Emergency services are on site following a gas explosion at a residential property, at least one property has been destroyed. We are urging people to avoid the area.

Firefighters are currently carrying out systematic searches and working to make the scene safe.

An evacuation centre has been established at the New Horizons Centre.”

We will continue to update this statement as more information is available. Alternatively, follow our Twitter channel @Merton_Council