Tuesday, August 9, 2022
28 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Firefighters tackle 15-acre fire in field

Post Views: 89

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at an incident near Drybrook on Saturday, 6 August.

news

The fire service was called at 12.38pm on Saturday, 6 August, to a fire in a field of cut straw and hay near Drybrook.

The fire covered 15 acres and also affected a tractor and a hay baler.

Five fire engines, two from Coleford, one from Cinderford, one from Ross-on-Wye and one from Whitchurch, used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The stop signal was received at 2.38pm.

Source link

Show More

Related Articles