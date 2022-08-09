Leeds city centre to come alive for Playday

Child Friendly Leeds Live and a brand-new playground in Merrion Gardens to host fun-filled activities for children and families on Wednesday 3 August.

Leeds city centre will come alive with entertainment for children and families on Wednesday 3 August as the city celebrates Playday, the national day for play.

The day will be headlined by the return of Child Friendly Leeds Live at Millennium Square and the opening of a brand-new playground in Merrion Gardens.

The one-of-a-kind children’s festival Child Friendly Leeds Live, this year presented by Leeds City Council’s Breeze team, will see a host of children’s entertainment descend onto Millennium Square, including CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom live on-stage, dance performances, character and superhero appearances, circus acts, arts and crafts, dinosaurs from Leeds Jurassic Trail – the lead sponsors of the event, a climbing wall and much more.

To give attending families additional flexibility, the fun-packed event will be split into two separate sessions, one taking place from 11am to 1pm, and the other taking place from 3pm to 5pm.

Child Friendly Leeds Live will not be the only event taking place on Playday though, as Wednesday 3 August will also mark the launch of a brand-new playground in the city centre.

Thanks to funding from the Councillors of the Inner North West Community Committee (and with the support of Wades Charity), Merrion Gardens has been rejuvenated with the addition of new children’s play equipment.

Additionally, local artist Melody Sutherland has created a new interactive art installation in the gardens, painting a pair of colourful murals that shine a light on the stories of people of marginalised genders – including young girls and women from Leeds. The benches and bins in the gardens have also received a colourful makeover too.

To celebrate the launch of the playground, Merrion Gardens will host a free family play day between 11am and 3pm. Families will be able to enjoy dance classes from DAZL between 12:30pm and 2pm, and take part in arts and crafts fun throughout the day thanks to Pop Up & Play Co.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships, said: “Child Friendly Leeds was established with the ambition to make Leeds the best city to grow up in. Events such as Child Friendly Leeds Live and investments such as the new Merrion Gardens playground show our commitment to improving the lives of children and families in the city.

“I look forward to seeing children and families enjoying both events on what should be a fantastic day of family entertainment.”

Tickets to Child Friendly Leeds Live cost £5 per person per session, or £3 per child with a Breeze Pass. Babies aged 12 months and under are free to attend. For more information and to buy tickets for a session, visit https://www.breezeleeds.org/cfl-live/.

There will also be an accessible platform available to book. If families would like to book the platform, they can contact the Millennium Square box office on 0113 3760318.

More information on child-friendly events and activities taking place in Leeds over summer can be found on Child Friendly Leeds’ 10th birthday website https://www.leeds.gov.uk/campaign/celebrating-child-friendly-leeds.