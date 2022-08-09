London Ambulance Service urges Londoners to stay safe in the heat

As temperatures in the capital are set to hit sweltering levels over the coming days, experts at London Ambulance Service (LAS) are encouraging people in the capital to take steps to stay safe.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures in London to reach 34 degrees Celsius, with the Met Office issuing a level three alert for southern England for Friday and Saturday.

Brian Jordan, Director of 999 Emergency Operations Centres, said: “We hope that people across the capital enjoy the lovely weather over the next day or so, but we’re calling on people to be sensible and look after themselves – and others – during this week’s heatwave.

“High temperatures like these can have a significant impact on people’s health, and sadly, we are expecting to see an increase in calls relating to difficulty in breathing, dizziness and fainting, as well as more calls relating to chest pains and heart problems. People are also more likely to experience heat stroke during high temperatures.

“Our services are currently very busy, so we would urge everyone to take a little extra care during these soaring temperatures. Our teams are always here to help if you need us, but we would ask that people follow advice, use our service wisely and contact your GP, pharmacy or NHS 111 where possible.”

In particular, LAS is encouraging Londoners to remember the following important tips to keep themselves safe during hot weather:

Please be aware of the dangers of spending too long in the sun and the health risks of hot weather. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight – especially between 11am and 3pm when the sun’s UV rays are at their strongest. Try to stick to shade and wear sun cream.

In warmer weather it’s also important to drink plenty of water. If you’re heading out, take a bottle of water with you. Keeping hydrated is especially important if you’re drinking alcohol.

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, dress appropriately for the weather and slow down when it is hot.

If catching a train or the tube, people should also make sure to carry a bottle of water and step off the train at the next station if they feel unwell.

Londoners should also be aware of the Mayor’s Refill London initiative – a network of more than 100 drinking water fountains in busy parts of the capital. These can be found via the Refill app.

Older people, the very young and people with pre-existing conditions are more at risk in hot weather – so please look out for neighbours, family or friends who may need some help and make sure they are able to keep cool during the heatwave. For more information, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/.