Make a date for Hartlepool Horticultural Show

There’s a blooming marvellous time in store for all the family at Hartlepool Horticultural Show.

One of the most colourful events in the Hartlepool calendar, the show takes place this year in its NEW venue Mill House Leisure Centre in Raby Road on Saturday 20th August from 12.30pm to 4pm and Sunday 21st August from 11am to 4pm. Entry to see the show is FREE.

Visitors can look forward to stunning displays of award-winning flowers and vegetables from green-fingered growers across the North East and beyond.

The annual event, which attracts hundreds of visitors each year, has over 100 categories for people to enter, from fuchsias, gladioli, chrysanthemums and roses to shallots, cucumbers and leeks.

Cash prizes are up for grabs for the best display within each category and the Tom Hammond Special Award for best display in the show. For those with a sweet tooth there’s a section for the best tasting home-made preserves such as jams and chutneys and cakes made with a vegetable.

Show Secretary Phil Orley said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Horticultural Show in our new town centre venue, Mill House Leisure Centre, and we hope people show up in force to support this longstanding show that attracts the finest growers from up and down the land.

“Why not pick some flowers in your garden and try your luck entering our Mixed Flowers category – the vases are already provided!

“We’d also love more children to enter the show – we have a number of children’s categories they can take part in including top fruit or vegetable man, a picture of a garden and best small cakes.”

The National Gladiolus Society will also be holding its Northern Exhibition at the show, attracting growers from all over England.