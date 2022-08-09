Home > Latest news > New prostate enlargement treatment gets patients home quicker

One of the first patients to benefit from a new minimally invasive prostate enlargement treatment at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has thanked the “fantastic” staff who cared for him.

Tom Cunningham praised the urology team at Colchester Hospital for their “kindness, understanding and professionalism” after having the speedy Rezum steam treatment.

It works by injecting super-heated steam into the enlarged prostate, via the penis, using a telescopic device. The steam helps to block off the blood vessels that feed the gland, making it shrink.

Patients are treated and go home the same day with a catheter, but that comes out after a week, so their recovery time is much shorter when compared to more invasive techniques.

Mr Cunningham, 79, from Clacton, said: “I had an excellent experience. The team really took care of me, made me feel at ease and explained what was going on.

“It’s made such a difference. I was uncomfortable and felt pain before the procedure, but now I can pass urine well and less frequently.

“They’re fantastic, wonderful people. I can’t express my gratitude enough and how pleased I am that they could help.”

Consultant urological surgeon and Rezum lead for Colchester Zaf Maan said: “The great thing about it is the speed and that our patients get to go home on the same day. It also doesn’t stop them having any further treatment down the line.

“It can be uncomfortable for some as we inject steam into the prostate to kill off the cells that are causing the blockage, and a passage can form with more space for urine to pass through.”

The Rezum treatment, which is offered at both Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was previously only offered privately, but it is now available on the NHS, making it more accessible for patients in east Suffolk and north Essex.

George Yardy, one of the consultant urological surgeons performing Rezum at Ipswich Hospital, said: “Rezum offers significant advantages for certain men with prostate problems.”

ESNEFT’s clinical director for urology Sam Datta, who also performs the procedure, added: “We’re very lucky here at ESNEFT that we offer all the major NICE approved treatments for enlarged benign prostates. Rezum is one of five treatments offered by ESNEFT for prostate issues which are non-cancerous – when the gland is enlarged or troublesome for example – giving patients more choice to find the best option for them.”

What are the treatments offered at ESNEFT?

The five procedures offered to treat enlarged benign prostates at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals are:

Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) – a minimally invasive treatment which uses a laser to remove tissue that is blocking urine flow through the prostate

– a minimally invasive treatment which uses a laser to remove tissue that is blocking urine flow through the prostate Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) – a surgical procedure that involves cutting away a section of the prostate

– a surgical procedure that involves cutting away a section of the prostate Prostate steam treatment (Rezum) – a one-time minimally invasive procedure that works by delivering small amounts of steam to the enlarged prostate

a one-time minimally invasive that works by delivering small amounts of steam to the enlarged prostate UroLift – this minimally invasive procedure lifts or holds the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra

– this minimally invasive procedure lifts or holds the enlarged tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra Prostate artery embolisation (PAE) – PAE blocks the blood flow to the small arteries supplying the prostate gland making the gland shrink and allowing a better flow of urine. This is achieved with an injection of small particles into these arteries.

