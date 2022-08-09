Nuclear Apprentice is Finalist at National Awards

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) Nuclear Health Physics Monitor apprentice Ellie Rosewell has been recognised at the UK Nuclear Skills Awards.

A highly anticipated event in the industry’s calendar, the UK Nuclear Skills Awards celebrate excellence in the sector and highlight stars present and future. Any company working in or with the nuclear industry can take part in the event, run by the National Skills Academy Nuclear and Cogent Skills for science industries. Candidates are nominated and complete an application form. Finalists also have a panel interview.

Ellie was a finalist in the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year category, which was supported by the Nuclear Industry Benevolent Fund. Her employer is Magnox Ltd and she is based in Dungeness in Kent. Starting an apprenticeship with the company in 2020 marked quite a career change. After leaving sixth form, Ellie worked at a riding school, but when she saw the advert for the Apprenticeship, she thought it looked like something she would like to do as she had always wanted to work in science.

Ellie said

It was an honour to be nominated for this award. With the support of both BTC and Magnox, I’ve been able to push myself and achieve a Distinction earlier than the expected course completion date. I am proud to have been nominated and know that the work I have put in has been recognised by others.

She continued

For me, it has been great to learn on site and put the theory into practice. There are so many different aspects to the work we do here on site and all of it has been really interesting.”

Darren Baker, Radiological Protection Team Leader and Ellie’s line manager, nominated her for the award. Darren said: “Ellie has consistently gained great grades, including Distinctions. She has taken on some small projects which have benefited the site and the company as a whole.

Darren, who has worked in the organisation for almost 30 years, praised the opportunities apprenticeships brought. He said

Knowledge is good, but hands-on knowledge is a great way to underpin learning. Apprenticeships can be tough and require quite a bit of commitment. It’s like so many things, you get out of it what you put in.

BTC Curriculum Manger Simon Burt said

Ellie, has maximised every opportunity the College and Magnox Ltd have provided on her Apprenticeship and deserves all the recognition she receives. Her commitment has been exemplary at all times, and she has become a role model for others.

