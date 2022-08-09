Our pest control team provides a fast and cost-effective service to combat wasps and other nuisance pests.

As the months get warmer, the problem with wasps increases – they are at their worst during August and September.

We offer a fast, cost effective and confidential pest control service for homes and businesses.

All our pest control officers are fully qualified and experienced, using professional grade pesticides. They comply with national guidance to ensure non-target animals are protected.

We can deal effectively with a wide range of pests:

• Rats (free for domestic properties).

• Mice.

• Wasps.

• Ants.

• Fleas.

• Cockroaches.

• Bedbugs.

We have very competitive rates, including a discounted rate for pensioners. We also offer contracts for businesses.

To book a visit call us on 01228 817200 or visit our pest control webpage.