Resurfacing work planned in Okehampton





Overnight resurfacing work will get underway in Fore Street, Okehampton, next week.

From Monday (15 August) night the road will be closed on weekday evenings from 6:30pm to 6am. There will be no work at weekends.

The existing road surface, from the North Street junction to the White Hart / Lloyds Bank junction, will be removed on the evenings of Monday 15 August and Tuesday 16 August. The noisiest work will finish by 11pm.

Resurfacing will be carried out during the remainder of the week. A signed diversion will be in place via Mill Road and George Street, where parking will be temporarily suspended due to the increase in traffic.

The road will be open as normal on Saturday 20 August and Sunday 21 August.

From Monday 22 August to Wednesday 24 August, work will be carried out to replace damaged kerbstones, apply high friction surfacing and paint road markings.

Patching work will be undertaken at Upcott Hill, Okehampton, from Monday 22 August to Friday 26 August. The road will be closed from 7:30am until 5:30pm.

Resurfacing will be carried out on Hatherleigh Road from Monday 22 August to Thursday 25 August, when the road will also be closed from 7:30am until 5:30pm.

Every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.