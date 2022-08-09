Witnesses sought as over 80 tyres fly tipped in Skeyton

Date published: 3rd August 2022

NNDC is appealing for any potential witnesses or members of the public for information, regarding a fly tipping incident which saw over 80 tyres fly tipped down New Road, in Skeyton.

The incident was reported to the Councils Environmental Protection team on Monday 1 August.

Cllr. Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, Climate Change & Environment said:

“It’s extremely disappointing to see waste disposed of like this, ruining our countryside and potentially creating hazards on our roads.

We hope that anyone who has any information surrounding this incident will come forward and help us catch the person, or people responsible.”

Anyone with any information relating to this offence should contact the Environmental Protection Team at NNDC on 01263 516085 or email ep@north-norfolk.gov.uk

Fly tipping is a criminal offence and is punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12-months’ imprisonment if convicted by a Magistrates’ Court. If convicted in a Crown Court, the offence can carry an unlimited fine and up to 5 years’ imprisonment.

Fly Tipping is an illegal act, for which NNDC will seek a conviction.

You can report a fly tipping incident on our website.