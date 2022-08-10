Awards gifted to graduates | University of Bedfordshire

The University of Bedfordshire’s summer graduation ceremonies proved to be a special moment for graduate success, with a variety of prizes handed out to students from the Class of 2022.

Celebrated across a week at three of the University’s campuses, the July graduations provided the opportunity for a number of undergraduate and postgraduate students to be recognised for their achievements during their studies.

Michael Nnaji, an Executive Masters in Business student, was the winner of the Sir Ian Dixon Memorial Prize, which is awarded annually to the best postgraduate student on a professional management course.

Michael said: “It feels very good to win the Sir Ian Dixon Memorial Prize. Even though I put a lot of effort into my studies, I didn’t foresee achieving this prize. I am grateful to God, to the University of Bedfordshire and everyone that has supported me throughout my studies. Now I have completed this course, I am eagerly looking forward to seeing what I can do for myself, my community and society.”

Another award – the JE Cule Prize – is awarded annually for the best dissertation or final project by a postgraduate home student from across the entire Business School faculty. This was presented to Khuram Sohail, who said: “I am humbled and happy to receive the JE Cule Prize and looking back at it now makes me proud that all the hard work and coaching from the University has paid off. I would like to thank the organisers of the award and the faculty for the amazing journey I have experienced over the past 18 months.”

Law LLB student Ioana Schiopu was also the recipient of the Machins Law Prize which is donated annually by local solicitors Machins, awarded to the top performing LLB Law graduate. The prize comes with work experience at the firm, and Ioana is hoping that it will lead to a permanent placement.

Speaking about her prize, Ioana said: “It’s very exciting. I feel very proud and very grateful for the lecturers and everyone who has supported me. I hope to take the opportunity and materialise it.”

A special Student Engagement award was presented by Dr Joan Bailey MBE, Senior Lecturer in Social Work, on behalf of HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis. This was awarded to Radio & Audio graduate Toby Crabb in recognition of his work as a student station manager at Radio LaB.

Speaking about his win, Toby said: “To receive this award was very unexpected. I am very proud of all the initiatives the whole Radio LaB team has worked on this year. The Lord-Lieutenant highlighted to me our award-winning #CovidConversations campaign, and to be recognised for my involvement in the project is brilliant. To graduate with all my friends I have made from the University and with my family was truly special, especially with studying during the pandemic – it made celebrating all the hard work even more memorable.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire added: “I was absolutely delighted to award Toby Crabb with the Lord-Lieutenant’s Community Engagement Award this year. I was inspired to hear about the significant part that Toby played in organising the radio station’s award-winning #CovidConversations campaign. I will always be a strong advocate for young people and I commend Toby for encouraging his peers to take part in the vaccination programme. I would like to thank Toby for being an excellent ambassador and for the impact he has made in the wider community. I wish Toby my sincere congratulations and best wishes for a bright and successful future.”