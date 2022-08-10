Bradford College Tutor Opens ‘The British Transplant Games 2022

Karen Piotr, a Bradford College staff member whose late husband was a life-saving organ donor, had the honour of opening the 2022 The British Transplant Games last week.

Hosted in Leeds from 28 – 31 July, The Westfield Health British Transplant Games sees teams from hospitals across the UK come together to compete in over 25 sporting events. The event attracted over 850 transplant athletes and more than 1,700 supporters.

Karen’s husband, Mark, died suddenly in 2017 and his organs were donated to eight individuals. The recipient of Mark’s liver, artist Pete McKee, was one of the phenomenal athletes who competed in the Games.

In 2021, Bradford College received a share of £600,000 of funding due to the Government’s commitment to tackle health inequalities in Black and Asian communities. One outcome was the ‘Let’s Talk About It’ donor campaign, pioneered by Karen.

The Games are organised on behalf of Transplant Sport, whose aim is to raise awareness of the critical need for organ donation.

Read more about Organ Donation at Bradford College.