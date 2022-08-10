Goole3 hours agoCricket match to raise funds for Scunthorpe hospitalBy Regional News EditorIn Goole0 Post Views: 90 Cricket match to raise funds for Scunthorpe hospital – Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust Skip navigation Home > News > Cricket match to raise funds for Scunthorpe hospitalDoctors and GPs will raise money for Scunthorpe hospital in a charity cricket match. Follow us on social media for all the latest news and announcementsManage cookie settingsSource link Show More Previous Post Fundraiser in memory of CNTW staff member Next Post Summer at Seaton returns this August!Related Articles Trust welcomes new Board member Celebrating International Women’s Day – Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust Local midwives supporting pregnant women with mental health issues Quick test on offer to check for debilitating illness Nominations open for Governor elections Support your local charity by taking part in an event