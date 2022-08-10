Fire crews tackle blaze in field

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at an incident in Didmarton on Sunday, 7 August.

The fire service was called at 1.44pm on Sunday, 7 August, to a fire caused by damage to farm machinery in Oldbury-on-the-Hill, in Didmarton.

The fire spread to three fields, covering 110,000 square metres. Seven engines attended the scene and used hose reels, breathing apparatus and water carrying rucksacks to extinguish the fire.

Two fire engines came from Stroud, with further engines coming from Tetbury, Nailsworth, Wotton-under-Edge, Dursley and Yate.

The stop signal was received at 1.50am on Monday, 8 August, and two engines remain on site to make the area safe.