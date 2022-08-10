MKUH Midwife Community Drop in

Are you pregnant or thinking about having a baby?

Do you want to find out more about how Milton Keynes University Hospital can look after you, your baby and your family along this journey?

The maternity team will be hosting drop-in community events at Rowan’s Children Centre every Friday for the month of September 2022. These sessions will be held from 1:00pm – 2:30pm and the team will be there to answer any questions or concerns you might have.

Space booking is not needed, simply pop along for a chat and meet some of the team.

When: Every Friday in September (2nd – 30th)

What time: 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Where: Rowans Family Centre, 1 3a Moorfoot, Fullers Slade, Milton Keynes MK11 2BD