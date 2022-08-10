National Express appointed as International Children’s Games transport provider – Coventry City Council

National Express Transport Solutions has been appointed as the official transport provider for the International Children’s Games 2022 (ICG 2022).

The Games, which are held from 11 – 16 August 2022 at a number of venues in Coventry, will see athletes aged 12 – 15 years old competing in seven sports.

National Express Transport Solutions will be using a fleet of vehicles to transport ICG athletes from their accommodation to competition venues through the Games.

With a comprehensive range of transport solutions for all types of requirements nationwide, National Express Transport Solutions will confidently be able to provide transport for over 1,500 athletes for all aspects of the Games, from the opening ceremony, to competition days and medal events.





Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader, Coventry City Council and Chair of International Children’s Games Stakeholder Board, said: “We are delighted to have West Midlands based National Express Transport Solutions on board for this year’s games as the official transport provider. “This year’s event has a focus on commitment to sustainability, so it was essential for us to partner with a transport provider who could support this commitment.”

Sarah Gager, Regional Managing Director for National Express Transport Solutions, said: “National Express Transport Solutions are proud to partner with the International Children’s Games 2022 – a competition with a rich history that propels youth athletes into future sporting success. “As the need to encourage a modal shift from cars to more sustainable modes of transport increases across the UK – we’re delighted to be able to play a role in delivering a sustainable and successful International Children’s Games across the city of Coventry.

“This year’s games are the 54th in ICG history and we look forward to welcoming onboard our electric buses, spectators and athletes from across 31 countries.”

More information on the International Children’s Games can be found at www.coventryicg2022.org.

More information about National Express Transport Solutions can be found at nxts.nationalexpress.com/

Find out the latest about International Children’s Games by following ‘@coventryicg2022’ on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.