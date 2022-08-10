Newman University putting the Students’ Union at the heart of campus



by

Beth Gray

Newman University Birmingham are investing in additional and much improved spaces for students, with the creation of a brand new Students’ Union in readiness for the 2022/23 academic year.

Our students are at the heart of everything we do at Newman. We are proud to be the #1 University in Birmingham for “student satisfaction”, and our SU is also ranked as the best Union in Birmingham for representing the interests of their students (as measured by the National Student Survey).

To build upon the partnership between the University and the Union, Newman will be creating a brand new Students’ Union space immediately off the main atrium entrance at the heart of our campus. This move will provide the SU with a new space big enough to support their ambitious plans and renewed purpose, so that they can actively function as a Union with a focus on student engagement and representation.

Zoe Harrison, President of Newman Students’ Union commented, ‘Two of our values as a Students’ Union are to be inclusive and to be ambitious and our new space will enable us to embody both of those things.

‘We want our new space to be somewhere that Newman students feel safe, welcome and comfortable. A Students’ Union is its members, and we recognise the hard work ahead of us to help students to make the most of our fantastic new space and the opportunities it presents.

‘This move is yet another example of the fantastic and growing relationship we have with the University and we promise to use this opportunities to help students to make their voice the loudest possible. We are extremely grateful to the University for this space and all the opportunities that will come from this.’

Professor Richard Medcalf, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Students) at Newman University said, ‘I am really pleased to be able to provide Newman Students’ Union with a new location and much improved space at the heart of our Birmingham campus. In making this investment we are reinforcing our commitment to student representation and student voice, and know that the Union makes a significant contribution to student life here at Newman.’

Find out more about how the Students’ Union are working to put students at the heart of the Newman community, by visiting their website.