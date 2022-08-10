SECAmb Medical Director to stand down after 50 years’ NHS service

Dr Fionna Moore has announced that she will be standing down as SECAmb’s Executive Medial Director in January 2023.

Fionna has enjoyed a distinguished and lengthy career in the ambulance service spanning more than 20 years. As one of the UK’s longest serving Emergency Medicine Consultants, she has contributed to significant changes in UK pre-hospital practice in the last 30 years.

Fionna joined SECAmb as Medical Director in March 2017, having previously served as Medical Director and subsequently Chief Executive at London Ambulance Service.

In June 2021 she was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours to receive a prestigious Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal, (QAM) in recognition of the tremendous contribution she has made to pre-hospital and emergency care in this country.

Interim Chief Executive, Siobham Melia, said: “Fionna is held in the very highest regard by our staff and the wider ambulance service, both nationally and internationally and has provided great leadership and clinical insight during her time with SECAmb.I’m very pleased that Fionna and I are in discussion about various options for alternative roles with SECAmb once she steps down and am delighted that we will continue to benefit from her experience and expertise moving forwards.”

Dr Fionna Moore said: “SECAmb is an excellent clinical organisation with truly great people and I’m looking forward to continuing to support the Trust through it’s improvement journey.However, having worked in the NHS for over 50 years, I think it is time to step back a little – I don’t intend to emulate Peggy Archer who has worked to 103!”