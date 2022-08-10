Stay safe in the hot weather

Hot weather can be dangerous, and can increase health risks especially for the very young, older people and those with serious illnesses. In a heatwave people may become dehydrated and their bodies can overheat. This can cause heat exhaustion which can cause many symptoms including; headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness or cramps, pale skin and a high temperature.

It’s important if you start to feel unwell to seek medical advice as soon as possible or it could develop into heatstroke which can lead to serious health problems.

Follow these simple steps to help you stay safe in the heat:

Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes and a hat

Drink lots of cool drinks

Keep indoor areas cool by closing the curtains

Take particular care to keep older people, young children and babies, and those with serious illnesses cool and hydrated

Never leave babies, children or animals in a closed, parked vehicle.

You can also check the weather forecast and any high temperature health warnings with the Met Office.

Contact NHS Choices on 111 or NHS Online for more information about who is most at risk, preparing for hot weather, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Please be a good neighbour and check on elderly and vulnerable friends, family and neighbours at this time.

Parks and open spaces

Local people are reminded that BBQs and fires are not allowed in any of the borough’s parks or open spaces at any time.

Ealing Council is supporting the London Fire Brigade as it works to prevent grass fires – which the capital is at more of a risk from during hot and dry weather.

Some of the most common causes of grass fires are barbecues left unattended, carelessly discarded cigarettes and matches, and glass bottles left on dry grass.