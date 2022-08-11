East Cliff Slip update April 2017



Posted on Monday 3rd April 2017

In the early hours of Sunday 24th April 2016 a significant cliff slip occurred at East Cliff.

The slip demolished the East Cliff toilets and undermined the supporting structure around the East Cliff lift. Fortunately, no-one was injured.

The extensive scale of the clear up operation was evident right from the start. Planning the work to prevent further problems and to ensure the safety of the general public began straight away. The surrounding clifftop and immediate cliff area to the top and foot of the land slip were closed off.

Engineers installed around 40 monitoring points to take detailed measurements to indicate the likelihood of further movement. Once it was safe to do so, the clear up operation commenced. A mobile crane approximately the same height as 10 double decker buses arrived on site in early May 2016 to move rubble. In the days that followed, over 100 rock filled gabions with a total weight of 140 tonnes were removed.

In July 2016 biodegradable coir matting was fitted to the exposed cliff face as protection from the damaging effects of wind and rain.

Larry Austin, Director of Environment, said:

“After the period of monitoring following the completion of the cliff recovery stage, over the next two weeks specialist rope access teams will be descending from the cliff top to undertake detailed inspections of its condition, together with some minor repairs to the protective matting. These inspections will help to establish the scale of works to repair the cliff, costs for which are likely to be significant and will be undertaken within an area designated a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).”

For the safety of the public the area still remains fenced off. The lift and associated facilities at this location are not expected to be reinstated for at least a further two years.

For further information, visit www.bournemouth.gov.uk/seafront