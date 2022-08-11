Home | Update on Kellingside Woods

Date published: 14th July 2021

The Planning Inspector has released his decision to approve the use of Kellingside Woods, Holt for Archery and Air Rifle uses, and to allow the existing buildings on site to remain.

Mr Hancock and NNDC will be working together to complete the outstanding requirements of the Planning Inspectors Decision letter. The Council acknowledge and are supportive of the wider public benefits that have been delivered from the site through these uses of Kellingside Woods, Holt. This decision will deliver a sustainable and regulated future for Archery and Air Rifles on the site.

Both NNDC & the landowners wish to move forward together, as post-Covid facilities which help both the local community and tourism will be essential.