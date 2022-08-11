Humber Street Sesh 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Hull’s very own multi-award-winning music festival, Humber Street Sesh, takes place on the east side of Hull’s vibrant marina with more than 100 local acts and upcoming national talent taking to the stage across the day.

After taking place in Queens Gardens last year, the festival is back in its spiritual home where it all started more than ten years ago within the warehouses along Hull’s now iconic Humber Street.

As well as plenty of music for you to enjoy, the festival will once again host the silent disco, skate park, hip-hop amphitheatre and more, as well as plenty of festival food choices and bars.

Planning on attending this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about Humber Street Sesh 2022:

When Is Humber Street Sesh Taking Place?

This year’s Humber Street Sesh takes place on Saturday 13 August 2022 across the east side of Hull Marina. The festival site will open at 12pm with the event finishing around 11pm.

Who Is Playing at This Year’s Festival?

More than 100 acts will be performing across the day, such as indie rockers Low Hummer, who headline the main stage following appearances at Leeds Festival and SXSW in Texas, shoegaze stars BDRMM, Yorkshire five-piece Priestgate and many more.

You can view the artist line-up for each stage on the official Humber Street Sesh website.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Pre-event tickets are available from Seetickets.com for £15 plus booking fees, or you can buy tickets in person from Social on Humber Street.

Any last remaining tickets will be available on the day from the festival entry points for £20.

How Do I Get There?

The Humber Street Sesh site is located within the city centre, and only a 15-20 minute walk away from Paragon Interchange. You can access the festival site from the entry points on Humber Dock Street and Queen Street.

If you are planning on travelling to Hull via train, you can book your tickets now through the Hull Trains website.

Although using public transport is advised on the day, there is also some limited parking available Princes Quay (HU1 2PQ) and King William House Car Park (HU1 1RS).

Are There Any Road Closures?

Road closures start to go into place on Thursday 11 August 2022 from 7am and will continue to stay in place until Monday 15 August 2022 at 2pm.

Maps of roads affected can be found on the Humber Street Sesh website.

What If I Have Accessibility Requirements?

Humber Street Sesh want to make the festival as accessible as possible. If you have any access requirements, you can contact the festival team through their website who will be happy to help.

Can Children Attend Humber Street Sesh?

Children aged 12 and under can enter the festival free of charge but they need to wear a child wristband.

They must be accompanied by an adult who can collect the wristband at either of the ticket booths at the entrances in possession of an adult wristband.

Can I Bring My Dog to Humber Street Sesh?

Yes, however your dog must be always on a lead and you must follow event staff’s rules at all times.

Visit the Humber Street Sesh website to find out all the latest information about this year’s festival.