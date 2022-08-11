It’s hot, and staying hot this weekend

“Many of us enjoy the warmer weather and it’s good for the body and mind to get out of the house. But in hotter weather like this, we need to take extra care.

“For the many Devon residents attending Boardmasters this weekend, enjoy yourselves but be sensible about the hot weather. Wear a hat; regularly apply a high factor sun cream; try to keep in the shade where you can; and keep hydrated with water, not excessive alcohol. If you’re feeling faint or unwell, seek assistance. And look out for your friends and those around you.”