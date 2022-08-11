New kerbside household battery collection service launches



Posted on Thursday 18th March 2021

Blackpool Council is proud to announce its new kerbside household battery collection service for its residents.

Teaming up with our Blackpool waste company ENVECO, we will now be offering a new scheme to help locals recycle their used batteries.

In a 2018 survey, a third of Brits admitted that they had never recycled their batteries, with some not knowing that batteries could actually be recycled.

A vast amount of single use batteries are often discarded in the general waste bin, which sees them end up in landfill or at an energy waste facility.

This can cause long-lasting, damaging effects to the climate, as chemicals including lead, cadmium, zinc, lithium and even mercury escape into the environment.

In 2020, the Environmental Services Association (ESA) revealed that household batteries were thought to have caused 38 per cent of fires at waste treatment plants across the UK between April 2019 and March 2020.

So, it is paramount that residents understand how to dispose of batteries safely, and efficiently, and Blackpool Council is hoping to make this more straightforward for them to do.

From 22 March 2021, Blackpool residents will now be able to present household batteries for recycling along with their household waste collection.

All they have to do is put their dead batteries in a tied plastic bag and place this on top of their grey bin for the usual fortnightly collection date, making the process of recycling batteries a lot easier for residents.

The waste team will manually transfer the batteries to a suitable plastic container at the Layton Depot (within the licensed transfer station) and full containers will be collected by the contractor servicing household waste recycling centre (HWRC).

As it stands, Blackpool residents can currently dispose of their batteries at the HWRC, and when the government restrictions start to lift, further locations across the town including three schools, libraries and sports centres.

However, the new collection service will now help residents to recycle their batteries from the comfort of their own home at no extra cost to the Blackpool Waste Services.

Cllr Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said:

“This is brilliant news for Blackpool and a great service for the town to welcome. “Recycling household batteries reduces both energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which is a step forward in helping us reach our goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions and 100 per cent clean energy use by 2030. “It is vital that everyone gets on board and takes up this opportunity so we can all work towards making a positive change to the town, resulting in a healthier place for us to live.”



