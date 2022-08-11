urgent health and fire risk warning







Hackney Council is reminding residents to stay safe, to protect others, and to keep the borough safe, following a heat warning, issued by the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to build and reach up to 35C in London this week.

Barbecuing is not allowed in our parks or open spaces. Don’t do it, especially now conditions are so hot and dry. This can cause a serious fire, risking lives, properties and wildlife. There has already been one fire in a Hackney park during the last heatwave.

London Fire Brigade is urging people to to be extra careful when visiting green spaces

Do not:

Drop cigarettes

Leave glass bottles

Discard used matches

If you see smouldering, call: 999

Barbecuing is not allowed on balconies. This could cause a fire to your home and block – putting yourself, your family and your neighbours at risk. Balconies need to be kept free from all combustible materials to reduce the risk of fire.

How to stay safe and cool

Very hot temperatures can pose a serious health risk, even for fit and healthy people. It’s vital to protect yourself and others, particularly young children or older people.

Keep yourself and others safe in the heat by doing the following:

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

If outside, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

Close curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and remember, it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals

More

Help for vulnerable during heatwave

The Council is helping residents, and particularly our most vulnerable, to stay safe over the coming days following the heat warning from the Met Office.

Here’s what the Council is doing to help keep residents safe: