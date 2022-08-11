We’re recruiting to admin, cleaning and maintenance roles

We are looking for dedicated individuals to join our team here at DBTH in a number of roles, including:

Cleaning and portering

Housekeeping

Maintenance

Receptionists, administrators and typists

Secretaries

Booking Clerks

And various other admin support roles.

If you have any questions about vacancies advertised at the Trust, please contact our Recruitment Team on 01302 642584 or email dbth.recruitment@nhs.net

Opportunities and to apply

All positions within the Trust are advertised here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/jointheteam/ and sorted within relevant categories.

If you are looking for an apprenticeship role , please click here.

, please click here. If you are looking for support service roles , which includes cleaning, housekeeping and general portering and maintenance, please click here.

, which includes cleaning, housekeeping and general portering and maintenance, please click here. If you are looking for administrative roles, which includes receptionists, booking clerks and secretaries, please click here.

On these pages, a number of job postings will be listed, which are updated daily. Please note, where it says ‘restrictions apply’ this often means these posts are for internal candidates only (ie, those who already work within the Trust).

Each job posting has a short description, as well as person specification, and will detail the annual pay as well as if a role is fixed-term or permanent, as well as part-time and full-time. All should contain contact details if you wish to enquire further about the role.

If you wish to apply. click on the relevant posting, and scroll about half-way down the page and click the yellow ‘apply online now’ button. This will take you to a site called Trac Jobs – sign-in and follow the appropriate steps. Good luck!

Our pay structure explained

Within the Trust, colleagues are paid each month on the 25th (this may be slightly earlier if this date falls on a weekend or bank holiday).

The majority of NHS employees are remunerated as per a national pay scale known as ‘Agenda for Change’. This encompasses 11 pay bands, starting at Band 2which begins at £20,270 and running to Band 9 which, at present, tops out at £109,475. A full breakdown of pay scales within the NHS, and our Trust, can be viewed here: https://www.nhsemployers.org/articles/pay-scales-202223

As part of these pay bandings, there are a number of pay progression ‘steps’. For example, Band 3 starts at £21,730 per year, rising to £23,177 after two years in role. In addition to this, there are yearly percentage increases applied to all wages, with this agreed at around 4.5% for 2022/23.

Additionally, any member of staff, regardless of age, will be members of the 2015 NHS Pension Scheme. While you can opt out, this means that colleagues contribute a small percentage of their monthly earnings which forms part of your later pension when you decide to retire.

Finally, depending on your role, you may be able to undertake extra hours or work which is paid via NHS Professionals, often at enhanced rates for unsociable work patterns.

Our leave policy

Annual leave within the NHS is worked out per annum (per financial year, running from 1 April to 31 March).

While this is slightly different for part time workers (and worked out pro-rata), if you are full-time (worked out as 37.5 hours a week), upon appointment you are entitled to 27 days of leave (worked out as hours), as well as eight general public holidays.

After five years of service within the NHS, this entitlement rises to 29 days of leave, with public holidays included – and finally after 10 years of service you are entitled to 33 days of leave with public holidays included.

If you undertake additional hours via bank (NHS Professionals) you will also accrue additional leave entitlement, which is paid out monetarily.

Finally, the NHS offers standard terms and conditions regarding sick pay as well as maternity leave. For sickness absence, this can be viewed here: https://www.rcn.org.uk/get-help/rcn-advice/agenda-for-change under the tab for ‘sick pay’ and ‘maternity pay’.

Benefits of Team DBTH

Find out more about the Trust and our history here, we also have the following offers for colleagues working at Team DBTH:

About our Trust

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH) is one of Yorkshire’s leading acute trusts, serving a population of more than 420,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

Hosting three main hospital sites and a number of additional services, the Trust is one of only five Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire and trains 25% of all medical students in the region in addition to 30% of all other healthcare professional students. Employing over 6,500 people, every member of staff contributes to patient care, and has a personal stake in our future successes and achievements.

As we operate a number of sites, you will gain a sense of a large and expansive organisation; however it is very important that our Trust has a great sense of community and identity, with an accessible leadership team and a great sense that each and every member of the team can make the difference.

We are proud that many of those in senior positions within the Trust began their careers here, and we have a large number of long serving team members, with one member of staff recently retiring after 60 years of service, having spent their entire career at the Trust.

It is our goal to give those who join Team DBTH the tools and opportunities in order to grow their career, so whether you spend just one year or fifty with us, it’s our pledge to help you Develop, Belong and Thrive, Here.

Our sites

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Is a large acute hospital with over 500 beds, a 24-hour Emergency Department (ED), and trauma unit status. In addition to the full range of district general hospital care, DRI also provides some specialist services including vascular surgery. It has inpatient, day case, diagnostic and outpatient facilities.