Assisted Living Costs Near Me: What Does It Cost?

More than 800,000 Americans are currently residing in assisted living communities, highlighting their popularity across the country. Put simply, assisted living is a type of housing designed for people who require various levels of personal and medical care.

With assisted living, living spaces can be either shared quarters, apartments, or individual rooms, providing a home-like setting that is designed to promote a resident’s independence.

If you are thinking about a move to an assisted living community for yourself or a loved one, costs are an important consideration. In this blog post, we will highlight the average assisted living costs near me. We will also look at the various services that assisted living communities provide and their many benefits.

What Services Do Assisted Living Communities Provide?

Assisted Living communities provide a range of services that are designed to assist residents with daily living, allowing them to live as independently as possible. The specific services available will depend on the specific facility, but often include:

Meal preparation (between 1 and 3 per day)

Housekeeping and laundry

Monitoring of medication

Social and recreational activities

Personal care (such as bathing and dressing)

24-hour emergency care

Medical services

When looking for an assisted living community, you should take time to understand the specific services that are available and how they tally with your needs. It is also recommended that you pay a visit to an assisted living community before committing to live there. Always make sure that a residence is properly licensed and insured.

What Is the Cost of Assisted Living?

In the United States, the average monthly cost of living in an assisted living community is $4,500, putting the yearly cost at $54,000. The cost of assisted living has been steadily rising in recent years. For example, the annual cost in 2004 was $28,800 and $45,536 in 2015.

Assisted living communities are significantly more affordable than nursing homes. A semi-private room in a nursing home costs, on average, $7,800 per month. A private room costs $8,910 per month.

The cost of assisted living varies from state to state. The most affordable state in the United States for assisted living is Missouri, with a monthly cost of $3,000 (this averages out at around $99 per day). Other affordable states for assisted living include Georgia ($3,535 per month), Kentucky ($3,448 per month), North Dakota ($3,391 per month), South Dakota ($3,350 per month), and Utah ($3,500 per month).

On the other side of the coin, a number of states have a daily cost that is in excess of $200. The most expensive place for assisted living in the United State is the District of Columbia, with a monthly cost of $6,978 ($83,730 per year). Other high-cost states include Alaska ($6,830 per month), Massachusetts ($6,500 per month), New Jersey ($6,495), and Washington ($6,000 per month).

How to Pay for Assisted Living

There are a number of different options when it comes to paying for an assisted living facility. It is common for individuals to pay at least a portion of the cost out of pocket. This money may come from a range of sources, including:

Retirement accounts

Savings accounts

Investments

Another option is selling a home. By downsizing and moving to an assisted living community, seniors may be in a position to sell their existing property. This will help to fund their residence in an assisted living community.

If there is still a mortgage on the property, this would need to be paid off before the remaining value can be used to pay for assisted living care.

Generally speaking, private health insurance will not cover assisted living, though every plan is different and it is still worth inquiring with your insurer. A number of long-term care insurance plans, as well as some Medicare Advantage plans, help to cover assisted living costs.

What Are the Benefits of Assisted Living?

Assisted living communities are a wonderful option for seniors who are seeing personalized care while still retaining their independence. Staff at an assisted living community focus on the personal preferences and unique health needs of residents, providing a high level of care. Staff get to know residents, understand the support they require, and create an environment that makes them feel at home.

Typically, assisted living communities offer a wide range of activities that promote an active and social life for residents. Daily activities work to keep both the mind and body healthy. Yoga, gardening, book clubs, art therapy, and painting are just some of the many activities that assisted living communities provide.

Other benefits of an assisted living community include:

Comfortable, home-like setting

More free time and independence

Focus on nutrition and health

Peace of mind

Safety and security

Hands-on assistance with daily activities

Avoid social isolation

Assisted Living Costs Near Me: What Does It Cost?

The bottom line is that, in the United States, the average monthly cost of assisted living is $4,500. This is more affordable than a nursing home, while specific costs vary from state to state. The most affordable state is Missouri, with a monthly cost of $3,000 while the most expensive is the District of Columbia, with a monthly cost of $6,978.

If you or a loved one is planning a move to an assisted living community, take time to understand your available budget. Assisted living communities offer excellent value for money when you consider the services on offer and the quality of care that is available.

