Deadline looming for community groups to apply for capital funding towards their community project

Are you looking to make a difference to people living in your community? Do you need some capital funding for your project?

Dorset Council recently launched a new grant to support not for profit community and cultural organisations to deliver new and improved facilities for local communities.

There are still four weeks left to apply for round two of the grants. The next assessment panel is taking place next month so applications for this round need to be completed no later than 12 September 2022.

The Capital Leverage Fund can help fund a range of projects, including village hall or community building enhancements, renovations, maintenance, or new build projects, including car parks, play areas, multi-use games areas, theatres, community sports clubs, sports pitches and landscaping.

We also welcome applications for projects that helps to address climate change themes, new public art, or heritage capital projects including accredited museums.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Community Services, said: “We hope to see many applications for these grants. There are grants available for up to £25,000 depending on the project.

“We know that the grants can significantly boost capital projects that can demonstrate how they support their local communities and help to make Dorset a great place to live, work and visit.”

You can apply for a capital grant of between £1,000 and £25,000, to fund up to 20% of your total project costs. For more details on criteria, fund aims, and how to complete your application form please follow the link to our webpage.

Projects need to meet at least one of the Dorset Council priorities and the Cultural Strategy priorities.

Applications can only be accepted via our online application form.

To apply for a grant, you can download the application guidance, support materials and an application form from the website.

Applications are considered three times a year and the final round three of the grants will be early next year.

If you’d like to speak to us about your project, or need more information email us at: