Family fun for foster carers in Halton

​Last week the Halton fostering team hosted a jam packed day of sports and fun filled activities for children in care (and carers alike). The event was an opportunity for foster carers, children and staff to get together and enjoy some well-deserved entertainment.

Throughout the day Halton’s looked after children got stuck into outdoor football, rugby and cricket taster sessions, on the playing fields at the Parklands in Widnes. Indoors, there were plenty of painted faces and full bellies to be found on the dancefloor. Along with a special visit from the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Gareth Walton, Fostering Programme Manager (and spontaneous sport session host) said “We’re so pleased to be able to put on events like this for our huge family of foster carers. Our looked after children are certainly in great hands, and looking around today, I’d love to invite more people in Halton to ask themselves if they could foster and help the children who are coming into our care, to thrive”.

“One of our longest serving foster carers, Richard, who has joined us here at the fun day, has been fostering for over 45 years and is such a wonderful advocate in so many ways, from looking after sibling groups to mentoring our newest carers”.

There are over 260 looked after children in Halton, and the need for foster carers is at an all-time high, locally and nationally. The skills needed to fulfil the role of a foster carer are varied, many carers find their “life” experience, background and transferable skills from other roles to be a great foundation and starting point.

The package of support for Halton foster carers is significant, with benefits like free council tax, professional training and unmatched support from local teams.

The first step to becoming a foster carer is to contact the Halton fostering team, to get in touch, call 0151 511 7878 or visit www.halton.gov.uk/icanfoster.