Have you signed up for the Big Lime challenge yet?

Hartlepool’s Big Lime Weekend 2022 is fast approaching, and organisers are encouraging people not to miss out on the chance to get involved.

The weekend, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, takes place from Friday August 12th-Sunday August 14th and comprises a predictor swim, an aquathlon and a triathlon.

The events are open to people of all abilities, including experienced triathletes and complete novices looking to take on their first challenge.

The closing date for entries is Sunday August 7th.

Dan Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “There is a number of factors which make the Big Lime Weekend so popular, including the fact that the triathlon is a closed road event along a fast, flat course from Hartlepool marina and along Seaton Carew promenade.

“This makes it ideal for beginners or smashing your personal best! Indeed, the current course record of 57 minutes and 59 seconds was set last year. Perhaps it could be you who betters that?

“The event is also well supported and there is no doubt that the cheering crowds help to spur on the competitors.”

Everyone taking part in the triathlon will receive a free t-shirt.

The full details of the weekend’s events are as follows:

Friday 12th August, 7pm – Predictor Swim

A 750m open water swim within the enclosed Hartlepool Marina. Submit your predicted swim time when entering and try and match it on the evening. The closest competitor to their predicted swim time will win a special prize.

Saturday 13th August, 9am – Aquathlon

A 750m open water swim at the marina followed by a 5km run on a flat linear course along the promenade.

Sunday 14th August, 8:10am -Triathlon

A 750m open water marina swim followed by a 20km cycle and 5km run along the promenade.

If you don’t want to enter the triathlon individually there is the option of entering as a relay team to split the disciplines.

If you choose to accept the Triple Lime Challenge by entering all three races you will receiving the Friday predictor swim for free.

For more information or to enter go to www.activehartlepool.co.uk/big-lime-series