Home | Enjoy the Euro 2020 Finals

Date published: 9th July 2021

It’s set to be an exciting weekend across the District with the English men’s team playing their first international final since their 1966 World Cup win and many residents settling in, or heading to their local pubs, to watch the match.

This Sunday, the safest place to watch the game is at home, but if you are going out to watch, it is important to remember that with COVID is still with us and with rising cases locally the safety of yourself and others is still essential – even when celebrating

Current Government COVID guidance is that up to 6 people from 6 different households can meet indoors at the pub, wearing face coverings and observing social distancing when not seated and not mixing with other tables or groups

Unfortunately, in previous rounds of the Euro competition the Council has had to investigate premises where compliance with COVID regulations was not followed and in one case, which was a source of a cluster of COVID infections, the Council has issued a £500 Fixed Penalty Notice fine, after it was found the venue had failed to uphold safety measures and had breached COVID regulations.

Another venue has been issued with an Improvement Notice for failing to apply social distancing and crowd limits during one game, potentially endangering the safety of any customers who had turned out to enjoy an exciting evening as England beat Ukraine.

Emily Capps, Assistant Director for Environment & Leisure Services said:

“Over the course of the Euro 2020 competition, we have had to visit premises that have not followed COVID regulations – one of which led to an Improvement Notice being served, and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to another establishment who failed to uphold these regulations.

It is important that safety measures are carried out by both the businesses and customers, so that we can continue going out and enjoying ourselves.”

Leader of the Council, Cllr. Sarah Bütikofer said:

“Like the majority of the population, we are all excitedly looking forward to the Football on Sunday evening, and send our very best wishes to the team.

Whilst we want everyone to enjoy and celebrate, we would please urge everyone to still exercise caution and act responsibly as sadly COVID numbers are on the increase in Norfolk again, particularly in young people.”

Throughout the pandemic North Norfolk has been fortunate in experiencing some of the lowest numbers of COVID infections across the country and much of this is down to the vigilance of the public and the extra precautions taken by local businesses.

As the District approaches the tourist season, it is essential to take all the steps necessary to prevent the spread of COVID and ensure that numbers stay low locally so that we can enjoy a wonderful summer here in North Norfolk.

The Council launched a Stay COVID Safe Award for businesses who have put in exemplary measures to try and keep customers, residents and visitors as safe as possible. Your business can apply for one and a COVID Support Officer will get in touch.