Each year has a selection of the top games which is why there are most profitable games in 2022 as well. The gaming industry has created lots of titles throughout the years, but some games offer more than others. That’s why they’re some of the top titles of the year or the decade or of all time. This also makes them profitable for companies that have developed them. A most profitable game doesn’t just mean it’s a quick cash grab for the company that made it, it also means a high-quality game. In that regard here are a few such games:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The new Assassin’s Creed title takes things up a notch when it comes to delivering a high-quality gaming experience. In it, you take the role of Eivor which can be either a male or female character, and you play as a Viking. This means that you’ll face many foes, raid lots of villages and pave your way to Valhalla.

Online Poker

Poker is one of the most popular games that has remained popular for decades. The best online poker sites offer many variants such as Texas Hold’em, Pai-Gow Poker, and Omaha Hi/Lo. You’ll find online poker in the US, the UK, and all across Europe and other countries. Online poker deserves a spot on this list because it’s enjoyed by lots of players across the world. The main thing to remember about enjoying poker is to play it responsibly.

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

The title of this game is a mouthful, but it’s a decent shooter game. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War takes the player through various operations during the Cold War. In it, you take the role of an agent named Bell that works for the CIA. Your team leader is Adler, and your teammates are made up of Lazar, Laurence, Hellen, Mason, and Woods.

You, Laurence, Woods, and Mason are CIA, Hellen is MI6 and Lazar is Mossad. The various missions you complete will unlock bits and pieces of the identity of your character and in the end, you’ll decide which path you take. With a compelling story like this one, it’s no wonder why this game is one of the most profitable ones in 2022.

Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales

Spiderman is a fun character which is why it’s fun to play him. In this game, you take the role of Miles Morales and you get to swing from building to building to your next objective. You’ll see all kinds of locations and face classic villains like Rhino, Dr. Octopus, Kingpin, and others. In other words, Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales is a modern uptake on a popular comic book character, hence one of the most profitable games of 2022.