Survey aims to discover how Exeter residents are managing energy use

Exeter residents are being asked what steps they are taking to ensure their homes can keep them warm while managing rising energy costs.

The independent Heating Devon survey is being supported by the Council and is now live online.

It aims to capture the views of residents in Exeter and elsewhere in Devon, by asking what steps residents are taking to manage energy use, and the kinds of ways they are adapting their homes.

And whilst the current challenge is about keeping cool, in just a month or two residents across the county will be turning their attention to keeping warm – while managing the costs of heating.

Lead researcher Toby Blume said: “The cost of living and rising energy prices is a big concern for lots of Devon residents. But we know that there are some important steps that can reduce energy costs and help people to live better.”

The survey will run until 26 August, with the findings used to inform the Council’s plans to support residents.

The questionnaire is anonymous. But residents who complete it are eligible to win shopping vouchers worth £200, plus two runners-up prizes of £100.

The Heating Devon survey can be completed online now.