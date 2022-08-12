University’s Summer Schools return for local children

This month, the University of Bedfordshire is once again hosting a Summer School initiative to provide free activities for local pupils living in poverty.

The SMASH Summer Schools, run by the University’s Access and Outreach team in partnership with the Level Trust, are on offer for disadvantaged children from various primary schools across Luton. The programme will allow them to take part in a range of different activities to provide enriching entertainment over the summer holidays.

Taking place on weekdays between the 15th and 25th August, the theme of this year’s activities is a big top circus and, as part of the programme, students will be taking part in different circus themed workshops – from puppet making to plate juggling.

Students will also be given the opportunity to visit Whipsnade Zoo to learn about the risks of animal welfare in circus performances.

Sundip Sahota, Access and Outreach Support Officer at the University, commented: “Working with the Level Trust for the last nine years has given the University of Bedfordshire a great opportunity to interact with local students to provide an enriching and exciting opportunity to visit the Luton campus each year for the SMASH Summer School.

“These young people benefit from taking part in a range of activities to boost their confidence and make new friends. It is a rewarding week for all participants and we are delighted to run an exciting circus themed programme this year!”

A hot, nutritious breakfast and lunch will also be provided to all students taking part, ensuring that none of the children go hungry during the school holidays.

The University and the Level Trust have been working in close partnership for a number of years to provide these Summer Schools to local children living in poverty. The Level Trust is a Luton-based charity, helping disadvantaged children aged 3-16 years old to continue to reach their educational potential through a series of initiatives and projects.

Earlier this year, the University and the Level Trust launched a SMASH Easter Roadshow to provide a fun, educational outlet for children during the April half term.