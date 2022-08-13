Bradford College Extend Bantams Backing 

Bradford College has agreed a new deal with the Bantams, which will see it remain a main club partner for the 2022/23 season.

The Bradford-based further and higher education institute will continue to take up various branding opportunities inside the University of Bradford Stadium, as with its Apprenticeships arm being referred to as City’s official digital partner. The College’s training division initially became affiliated with the club in the summer of 2020, before increasing its backing to main partner status last year. Located in the heart of the city, Bradford College has been transforming lives through education for almost 200 years. Pictured: Nicky Betteridge (left) Bradford College Senior Business Development Officer, Davide Longo (right) Bradford City Chief Commercial Officer

Pictured: Nicky Betteridge (left) Bradford College Senior Business Development Officer, Davide Longo (right) Bradford City Chief Commercial Officer Nicky Betteridge, Bradford College Senior Business Development Officer, said: “We are delighted to continue working in partnership with Bradford City Football Club. The partnership allows us to share our key messages and opportunities to a wider audience within the Bradford community. “We are working closely with the club to grow our Business Network, ensuring the curriculum is employer-led and that employers are aware of the training solutions the College can offer. Bradford City have also committed to providing work placements for our students, which will allow them gain valuable work experience and employability skills for the future.

“The stadium offers an alternative location for the College to hold employer and careers events on a larger scale, and we will be sharing the details of these events via our website and social platforms and would encourage businesses, parents, and school leavers to attend.

“Ultimately Bradford College is here to transform lives, providing new and exciting opportunities and experiences for our students. This partnership supports this mission – it gives us a louder voice and allows us to reach tens of thousands of Bradford residents week in, week out.”

Davide Longo, Bradford City’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are delighted to see Bradford College agree to remain affiliated with us throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

“The past two years have seen us grow from strength to strength together, while associated with one another, and we as a club are proud to have another of Bradford’s key pillars within our commercial portfolio.

“The relationships we have built make working together very easy, and Bradford College share many of our ambitions in bringing success to the City of Bradford and harnessing some of its finest young talent.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Kelly McAllister and Nicky Betteridge for their support and ambition in bringing this agreement to life once again, and look forward to continuing work with them this season.”