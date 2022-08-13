Delays in recycling and rubbish collections

There is a well-publicised, nationwide shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and this has unfortunately impacted the efficiency of the service locally. Greener Ealing Ltd (the council’s environmental services provider) is looking at measures to attract new and retain existing HGV drivers and is supporting staff with training, to increase driver capacity. However, such training takes time and there is a lag between training start and eventual deployment of qualified staff.

It is regrettable that despite actions taken locally, the situation remains challenging. Last year, in anticipation of the impact of driver shortages on council services, cabinet member, Councillor Deirdre Costigan, wrote to the government expressing concerns and demanding the Home Office take urgent action to allow recruitment of HGV drivers from abroad where these skills are in short supply locally, and to cut the currently extended waiting times for tests for new drivers so we can ‘grow our own’. The council will continue to lobby for meaningful support.

Widespread service delays are not anticipated but where this occurs, notification of affected locations will be placed on the council website daily, and Greener Ealing will aim to collect your rubbish or recycling by the end of the next day.

Check the service update to see locations affected by delayed collections.

Report a missed collection online to allow for action to be taken.

Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused by service delays.