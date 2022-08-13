Former Horticulture Students Win Silver at Taunton Flower Show

Two former Cannington campus RHS Horticulture students demonstrated their design skills recently at the Taunton Flower Show.

Rob Morris and his partner Bryony won silver gilt for their garden design focussing on re-use, with all materials used in the show being recycled. Rob recently completed his RHS Level 2 course and previously studied Arboriculture at Cannington.

Former BTC student Aizel Finch studied RHS Level 2 & 3 at the Cannington campus and since leaving has set up her own flower business at Yalham Hayes Farm. Her floral display won a silver medal in the Floral tent. Aizel’s business specialises in planning and design wedding displays and growing cut flowers naturally. She also holds regular training sessions on these topics.

Nigel Cox, Course Leader for the RHS Horticulture programmes at BTC commented,

It is always rewarding to see how our training helps young horticulturists to start of their careers in the industry. Our training programmes are tailored to prepare students for all aspects of the industry and seeing two winning medals at our local show was fantastic. Both have developed businesses which provide important services locally and their emphasis on sustainable growing and designing will help to support the need to look after our future world.

If you are interested in Horticulture, click here for details of our new Sustainable Horticulture course starting in September.