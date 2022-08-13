Get on your bike with Gloucestershire’s summer of cycling

The county council is sponsoring stage six of the 2022 Tour of Britain on Friday, 9 September, having already hosted stage three of the Women’s Tour earlier in the year.

Residents are already inspired to get on their bikes this summer by seeing world-class cyclists racing through their communities and are also encouraged to take part in Love to Ride’s Cycle September challenge.

‘Love to Ride’ encourages people to get on their bikes, with Cycle September challenging individuals and businesses to earn points and win prizes by pedalling and encouraging others.

Cyclists can compete on the individual leaderboards and are also encouraged to join their Workplace Profile to compete against other workplaces with their colleagues.

There are more than 500 prizes up for grabs this September, including a £4,000 holiday and a £1,000 bike, and all can be won by getting on a bike – even if for just 10 minutes.

The county council is aiming to increase cycle use in the county by 50% by 2031, and is supporting cycling already in the following ways:

Securing 258 miles of existing cycle infrastructure

Over £40million of funding for a planned 26-mile cycle spine between Bishops Cleeve to Stroud

Training 5,000 kids in Bikeability every year

Conducting a feasibility study into a Mini Holland scheme in Cheltenham.

Delivering a six-mile cycle route between Gloucester and Cheltenham

Supporting cycling is part of the county council’s commitment to reduce the carbon emissions across the county to net-zero by 2045, and to reduce emissions by 80% by 2030 – in order to combat the climate emergency.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet member responsible for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Bringing the 2022 Women’s Tour and Tour of Britain to Gloucestershire is not only about showcasing our county, but also about inspiring a generation of cyclists.

“I would encourage residents and businesses within our county to get on their bikes and take part in Love to Ride’s Cycle September.

“Stage six of the Tour of Britain will take place during Cycle September, so why not ride your bike to watch the race, which covers an exciting 170.9km route from Tewkesbury to Gloucester.”

Florence Jones, project manager at Love to Ride, said: “We are really inspired to see more people across Gloucestershire giving cycling a go, whether that’s for a quick trip to the shops, a lap around the park, or a day out with friends and family.

“Cycle September is a fun challenge designed to encourage and support you to get on your bike and encourage others to ride. We look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information and to get involved with Love to Ride’s Cycle September, visit their website https://www.lovetoride.net/gloucestershire.

For more information on the cycling in Gloucestershire, including training, tips and routes, visit the Think Travel website at https://www.thinktravel.info/bike/.