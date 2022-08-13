Hitting the right notes to support dementia patients

Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity has purchased music players, radio-controlled clocks and other special equipment to help patients with dementia to relax thanks to a generous £15,000 donation from a local charity.

Ipswich-based SoundCure was set up a small group of friends led by Alex Howell in 2017 with the aim of raising funds to support people living with dementia. It came after Alex and fellow trustees Vicky Kemp, Phil Manington, Alix Vince, Phil Riches, Kirstie Damant and Nick Coleman saw first-hand how their lives could be enhanced through music.

They have since held a series of musical events and quizzes, which have together raised an impressive £15,131 to benefit patients receiving care at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

The money has been used by Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity to buy items such as music players, clocks, learning boards and empathy dolls, all of which can help patients with dementia and delirium to relax and engage with others.

“We are delighted that the money we have raised is being put to such a good use,” said Nick Coleman, one of the trustees of SoundCure and also musical director of the Ipswich Hospital Community Choir. “We hope the items which Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity has purchased will bring comfort and reassurance to patients with dementia who are receiving care on the wards.

“We know that music is key to help patients recall events of their past while enabling lost memories to surface again, often after years of being forgotten. We hope that the items our donation has funded will not only help patients, but also give friends and family the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones through music for a precious moment.”

Mandy Jordan, associate director of charities and voluntary services with ESNEFT, said: “We are incredibly grateful to SoundCure for this fantastic donation. It will make such a difference to patients with dementia and delirium by creating audio-visual effects designed to stimulate, engage and relax them.

“We would like to thank everyone at SoundCure for the support they have given to our patients and the staff teams caring for them over the past five years.”

