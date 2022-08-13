Illegal tobacco seller closed – News
Alex Fry, Operations Manager, Intelligence & Investigations, for Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service said:
“We will continue to work closely with Mid Devon District Council, Devon and Somerset’s other authorities and the police to stop the sale of illegal tobacco.
“The sale of illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime – the availability of cheap, illegal tobacco at pocket money prices encourages children to start smoking and puts them at risk and it harms the majority of retailers who play by the rules.”