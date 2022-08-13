Liverpool is a shortlisted host city for Eurovision 2023

Liverpool remains in the running to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool – and six other cities – have made the shortlist as the potential host city for next year’s flagship event.

Twenty cities submitted expressions of interest.

The city has successfully sailed through the first part of the bidding process, with the BBC and the European Broadcast Union (EBU) confirming it has met the essential criteria regarding the suitability of the venue, transport links and past experience of hosting major events.

Liverpool City Council and the Combined Authority will now work with partners across the region to produce a detailed bid setting out why Liverpool could – and should – host the biggest song competition in the world.

Details of Liverpool’s bid will be kept under wraps for now, but the bidding team has already hinted Liverpool’s proposal will pay tribute to Ukraine and its communities.

The final decision will be made in the autumn.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson said: “Eurovision is made for this city and I’m so pleased Liverpool has been shortlisted.

“When we heard the sad announcement that Ukraine would be unable to host, Liverpool stepped forward and offered to stage the event in solidarity with, and in tribute to, this amazing country and its people.

“A huge amount of work is already going on behind the scenes to make Liverpool’s vision and ambition a reality. There are a number of complexities in staging a show of this scale, but we have one of the best event teams in the world, and one of the best cities in the world to act as a backdrop to Eurovision 2023 – let’s do this Liverpool!”

Claire McColgan CBE, Director of Culture Liverpool, said: “We are so excited to be shortlisted and now we have the chance to fully demonstrate this city’s culture credentials, our enviable creativity and our passion and expertise in staging large-scale, major events.

“As a city our award-winning events team opened up the nation’s first music events as we emerged out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is our moment to show everyone what we can deliver. We are a city of music and a champion for social justice, so in this unique situation for Eurovision we feel like there is nowhere better than Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “The Liverpool City Region is the UK’s cultural capital – home to a flourishing music scene that has been entertaining and inspiring the world for decades. It is a massive part of our identity, and we are a proud UNESCO City of Music. It’s safe to say that Liverpool wouldn’t be Liverpool without music – and music wouldn’t be music without Liverpool.

“No region in the UK has had more number one hits – and nowhere can throw a party quite like us. I can think of nowhere more qualified, more experienced or more fitting to host the Eurovision than the Liverpool City Region.”