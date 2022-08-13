More events announced for Greenbuild Festival

Date published: 12th August 2022

With one month to go until the start of Greenbuild Festival, you can check out all the speakers and events happening at the physical event hosted in Fakenham town centre, Greenbuild Live, and all of our virtual talks at Greenbuild Online.

Climate and wildlife expert Chris Packham will be returning this year as the key note speaker at Greenbuild Live, where he will be talking all things climate change, biodiversity and the natural world in North Norfolk and beyond on 5 September.

Also rejoining this year are the Marine Conservation Society’s Alice Tebb, Hethel Innovation’s Rikke Nagell-Kleven and Incredible Edible’s Pam Warhurst.

This year, we will also be joined by the former CEO and founder of Hubub, Trewin Restorick. Trewin has been trained as a UK Climate Change Ambassador, worked closely on boards with DEFRA and campaigns on climate change and green living.

Trewin Restorick will be talking about how communities can act and co-ordinate environmental change in their area, when finances are tight or limited and how to make grassroots improvements in your local areas.

Tickets are available for any of the events via Eventbrite.

Greenbuild Live, which is supported by Fakenham Town Council will take place on Saturday 10 September and has a great roster of events, speakers, local green businesses and stalls.

Taking place in and around the town centre, there will be organisations, experts and local businesses providing advice and information to help you

Connect with your local community green spaces

Reduce waste and save energy (and money!)

Find out more about your natural environment

Join in with environmentally themed, family friendly activities and try some local and sustainable things to eat

Hosting the Changing Landscapes event at Greenbuild Live will be Guardian journalist and natural history author Patrick Barkham, which will feature insights from Glenn Anderson of the pioneering Wendling Back Environment Project, Ed Bramham Jones from the Norfolk Rivers Trust and farm conservation adviser Charlie Ennals.

Also speaking at Greenbuild Live is sustainable fashion designer and industry expert Miriam Drnakova, who will be doing a talk, and giving a demonstration on repairing or mending your clothes, to reduce clothing waste.

The Hawk & Owl Trust will be giving a talk on our natural environment and avian wildlife, with speakers Angela Glynn and Prof. David Harper showing us how they have reduced the Trust’s carbon footprint.

The Papillion Project, an educational charity that promotes sustainable living and environmental awareness for young people, will be highlighting their work with Fakenham Academy and Sheringham High School.

Climate & Environmental Policy Manager Kate Rawlings said:

“We’re so excited to bring Greenbuild back to North Norfolk’s towns with Greenbuild Live in Fakenham town centre.

We have some incredible speakers and activities planned for you; our experts are not only leaders in their fields, but are so enthusiastic about how you can make really impactful changes in your day to day life.

From growing your own food, to learning how to reduce your carbon footprint there’s something to inspire all ages We look forward to seeing everyone on 10 September or tuning in for Greenbuild Online!”

North Norfolk District Council has placed the climate crisis at the core of its’ service delivery, with ambitions to improve the local environment for North Norfolk.

Having been the first council to declare a climate emergency, it has also produced an Environmental Charter and a strategy to become a Net Zero Council by 2030.

Portfolio holder for Environmental Services, Climate Change & Environment Cllr. Nigel Lloyd said:



“I’m really pleased with the variety that we have planned for Greenbuild this year, both Live and Online – it’s going to be a fantastic event where you can hear from some remarkably insightful people and organisations.

Events like Greenbuild are vital for bringing our residents along with us, on our journey to be more sustainable, and do everything we can to support our local environments and global climates.

As a Council, we are making the first bold steps as an environmentally conscious authority – our Net Zero Strategy is vital in reducing our impact on our wonderful district and represents us taking a leading role in North Norfolk, where we will help others to put the climate at their forefront too.”

Find out more at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/greenbuild

As part of the journey to meet zero carbon, the Council will support businesses, organisations and individuals in taking any and all actions they can to reduce their environmental impact as well.

From rewilding and environmentally innovative tree planting to the conversion of our fleet to electric vehicles, we will implement and deliver change that reduces our impact on the local climate.



Find out more about the Council’s environmental aims at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/climate-emergency