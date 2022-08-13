New Chief Finance & Resources Officer arrives at Bedfordshire

The University of Bedfordshire has appointed Matt Higgins as the institution’s new Chief Finance and Resources Officer (CFRO).

Higgins boasts a globe-trailing career underpinned by a strong background in finance and 13-years’ experience within the higher education sector. He joins the Vice Chancellor’s Executive Group (VCEG) and will oversee the University’s finance, ICT and resource services, including facilities and estates. This announcement comes following the retirement of his predecessor, Donald Harley, who had worked at the University for 16 years.

Welcoming Higgins to the University, Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting commented: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Higgins as the University’s new Chief Finance and Resources Officer. His impressive career and achievements to date are sure to be of great benefit to our institution and will continue to help Bedfordshire grow and our students flourish.”

As a former student, Higgins has returned to his roots having lived in the region and studied an accountancy qualification at the University part-time while working in the textile industry, back when the institution was known as Luton College of Higher Education.

From there, he went on to pursue a successful career as a chartered management accountant (ACMA) working across the globe with a privately owned US agricultural and food business, Cargill Inc. Higgins has since progressed through senior leadership roles at a variety of companies across the world.

For the past 13 years Higgins has enjoyed a career within the higher education sector, first joining the University of Surrey as Director of Finance (Operations) in 2009. He has since held the position of CFO at the University of Chichester and was most recently the COO at the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) in London, overseeing the majority of UCA’s professional service departments.

Following his appointment at the University of Bedfordshire, Matt Higgins said: “I’m excited to be joining my home county’s university and look forward to working with the Vice Chancellor and executive team. It’s great to be back in Bedfordshire where my career really started to take flight – I’m so impressed to see how far the institution has come, in terms of facilities, services and its dedication to widening participation. I can’t wait to help further transform the University’s reputation and offerings for students.”

Higgins' role will play a key part in helping the University to strengthen and develop its five-year 'Transforming Bedfordshire' strategy, which aims to grow all areas of the overall university experience and showcase the transformative power of education for all.