Statement on Deshaun Tuitt

We are devastated to hear of the tragic death of Deshaun who was stabbed in Islington last week, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone affected.

Deshaun was a Hackney resident and the community will understandably be upset and concerned about what happened, especially around the Pembury Estate where he lived. As someone well known to many of us at the Council, we feel this sense of loss and anger ourselves.

We are working with our partners at the police and Islington Council in response to this incident, and would urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 7948/4Aug. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We will continue to work together to ensure that there is a robust response to this tragedy and, together with the police and other partners, take whatever action we can to avoid incidents like this happening. We are committed to keeping everyone in Hackney safe and have a long term strategy in place to help achieve this ambition,working alongside our partners in the police, voluntary sector and youth organisations.