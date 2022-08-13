Stonehouse Library officially launches with an activity day

Stonehouse Library moved from its old location in Elm Road to the Town Council offices on the High Street in 2020, so it could be based in a more central location.

It meant the library could benefit from a presence on the High Street, making it easier for local residents to access library and town council services from one building.

The formal launch event has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now going ahead on Wednesday 17 August.

A ribbon will be cut to mark the official part of the launch and then the day will involve activities for all the family with a Baby Bounce and Rhyme session, children’s craft session and an interactive STEM session that will include making and creating with 3D pens.

There is no need to book, everyone is welcome to turn up and join in the celebrations. The launch begins at 10am and the Baby Bounce and Rhyme session is from 10.45am to 11.15am.

Gloucestershire novelist Katie Fforde will be reading a story for children at 11am and there will be a children’s craft session starting at 11.30am, followed by a STEM activity from 2pm to 4pm with assistance provided by a member of the Innovation Lab team.

On behalf of Stonehouse Town Council, Stonehouse Town Mayor Gary Powell said: “The mutually beneficial partnership between the Town Council and Gloucestershire County Council ensures the continuity of a fantastic library service in the town, in addition to the newly renovated Town Hall. A great launch day has been planned to celebrate the official opening, with lots of fabulous activities for all.”

Jane Everiss, head of library and registration services, said: “We are looking forward to finally being able to formally open the building and celebrate the wonderful new library space in the shared Stonehouse Town Council building. I would encourage local residents to come and join in the celebrations by taking part in the activities and seeing the new library space. New members are welcome and joining the library is free.”

Cllr Dave Norman, Gloucestershire County Council cabinet member for libraries, said: “It’s great we are now able to hold this launch event for the library with a day of celebrations and activities. Its new location has enabled more customers to visit the library and benefit from its facilities and I hope lots of people will attend the launch day and enjoy the activities on offer.

“I’m disappointed I’m not able to join staff, residents and members at the opening on this occasion, but I wish continued success of the library for all Stonehouse users.”

Cllr Nick Housden, local county councillor for Stonehouse, said: “I’m delighted the new location of the library is proving to be a success, now it is based in more modern premises at the heart of the community. A great day of activities is planned to celebrate the launch and I hope many residents will be able to come along.”