Summer results and further information

This page contains important information about the release of qualification results this summer.

Qualification release dates

The following qualifications are being released on the following dates and times:

A Levels 8:30am T hur sday 1 8 August T Level Components 8:30am Thursday 18 August Level 3 UAL Art, Performing Arts, Music and Media 8:30am Thursday 18 August Level 3 BTECs 8:30am Thursday 18 August Level 3 City & Guilds Technical qualifications 8:30am Thursday 18 August Level 3 Eduqas Applied Certificates 8:30am Thursday 18 August Level 3 NCFE/CACHE Qualifications Rolling basis through the Summer Level 3 Cambridge Technicals Rolling basis through the Summer Level 2 Cambridge Technicals Rolling basis through the Summer Level 1 and 2 BTEC 8:30am Thursday 25 August Level 1 and 2 UAL Art, Performing Arts, Music and Media 8:30am Thursday 25 August Level 2 City & Guilds Technical qualifications 8:30am Thursday 25 August GCSEs 8:30am Thursday 25 August Level 2 NCFE/CACHE Qualifications Rolling basis through the Summer All other qualifications not listed above Rolling basis through the Summer

How to access your results

We recognise that Results Days are important to our learners and that they will be eager to find out if they’ve managed to secure the grades they need to take the next step in their educational journey.

We are offering two options for results collection: online and on campus.

On Campus Collection*

All our colleges will be opening from 9am–12pm on both 18 and 25 August for learners to come in and collect their results in person.

The location on each site we are using to issue results are as follows:

Banbury and Bicester College – Reception

Bracknell and Wokingham College – Recharge Area

City of Oxford College (Oxpens Road) – Dance Studio

Farnham College – Room 702 (Conference Room, College Court)

Guildford College – Innovation Room F25

Merrist Wood College – Woody’s

Reading College – Recharge area

Technology Campus (BBL) – Reception Area

*To collect your results in person, a photo ID must be shown e.g. Student ID card, Driving Licence, Passport or similar

*If you would like somebody to collect your results on your behalf, you must provide them written consent or printed email confirming that you give permission to a named person to collect on your behalf – this must be presented at the time of collection. The nominated person MUST bring their own personal photo ID with them.

Any statements of results not collected on these mornings will be posted to home addresses after 12pm on those days.

Access to your results online (ExamNet)

Students will also be able to view their results via the ExamNet portal on the day of publication. Results will be published on the dates as advised. On these two dates ExamNet will allow you to view those results from 8:30am on those mornings.

Learners expecting to receive qualification results this summer will receive an email (sent to your personal email account) to enable access to the ExamNet Portal. This will prompt you to setup a password to access the ExamNet results portal. These emails will be send w/c 11 July.

Once you have set your password, you can access ExamNet here: https://examnet.activatelearning.ac.uk/Account/Login

If you have not received your ExamNet email we advise the following:

Check your junk folder on your personal email account If you think your personal email is different to what we hold on record:

1. Contact our Contact Centre team at by calling 0800 612 6008

2. Request to update your personal email and a re-issue of your ExamNet access email, please provide your student ID number, date of birth, your previous and new email addresses

A user Guide for ExamNet can be found HERE.

Advice and guidance

Your results may exceed your expectations, or you may be unsure about your options. Remember, Activate Learning is here to support you.

Level 3 and A Level results:

If you are an Activate Learning student and would like support from the Careers team regarding your university application, please call 0800 612 6008.

Level 1, Level 2 and GCSE results:

If you didn’t quite receive the results you were hoping for, don’t panic, we are here to support you. Please give us a call on 0800 612 6008.

Appeals/Post Result Services

Included in your result envelope we will provide available post result services relating to your qualification results.

Depending on your qualification, these services may include Reviews of Marking, Clerical Rechecks, Access to Scripts, etc. Please note that deadlines apply for requesting these services and upfront payment is required before we can process any requests. These costs are to cover what fees the Awarding Organisations charge the centre for the request.

Certificates

Certificates for the majority of the qualifications awarded will be due to arrive with us in late October/early November. Once we have these certificates, we will post them to your home address.

To ensure that these certificates find you safely, we request that you maintain an accurate address with Activate Learning.

If you have moved address or are about to move after the results are issued, please complete our enquiry form with your student ID number, date of birth and new address. This must be sent from the email address you gave us when you enrolled, we will then update your details on our database. Please note that this is the official way to amend your address details. If you fail to maintain your address details and certificates are posted to an incorrect address, you may be liable for replacement certificates costs.



