Tourism students secure fantastic jobs as summer holidays boom!

The travel industry is booming again, with more people than ever jetting off on summer holidays, which has been good news for our Tourism & Aviation students who have secured some fantastic jobs!

Of the 20 Year 2 students who studied at our Epping Forest campus, in Borders Lane, Loughton, 15 have already started jobs in the industry, some at highly prestigious companies, four have progressed to university, and one has relocated to a different area.

Simone Butler, Tourism & Aviation lecturer, said: “Since Covid restrictions were lifted, the travel and tourism industry has had a mass recruitment drive and holidays are thriving. The industry is well and truly back on its feet and needs fully trained, knowledgeable and capable staff. Our students at NCC Epping Forest have been ready and waiting in the wings (excuse the pun!) to take up careers in an industry that they have a real passion for.

“We are now looking forward to the next intake of students who will study with us and then leave fully prepared with work experience and cabin crew qualifications under their belt. We have excellent links with employers such as Ryanair, Swissport, The Savoy and many more, meaning our students get industry placements during their course which often lead to full-time jobs at the end.”

If you are interested in the travel industry and are looking to gain future employment in tourism and aviation, then we have the courses for you. New City College runs Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications at our Epping Forest campus and at our Havering Sixth Form campus in Hornchurch.

The following students secured employment in the Tourism & Aviation industry and are pictured above:

Olesea Nicolai – Passenger Service Agent for Swissport at Stansted Airport

Rosie Nicholls – Events Assistant at The Marriott in Waltham Abbey

Paige Burley – Air Cabin Crew for Ryanair at Stansted Airport

Emma Gibson – Air Cabin Crew for Ryanair at Stansted Airport

Dominique Griffiths – Air Cabin Crew for Ryanair at Stansted Airport

Lara Khan – Air Cabin Crew for Ryanair at Stansted Airport

Tishana Johnson – Housekeeper for Premier Inn in Romford

Vanny Fernandes – Passenger Sales Agent for Sky Handling at London City Airport

Elizabeth Ilechie – Passenger Sales Agent for Sky Handling at London City Airport

Ambia Tasnim – Passenger Sales Agent for Sky Handling at London City Airport

Nicolae Rezeanu – Passenger Sales Agent for Sky Handling at London City Airport

Ana-Maria Lupu – Passenger Sales Agent for Sky Handling at London City Airport

Kiya James – Working in the main restaurant at The Savoy Hotel in London

Victoria Janusauskaite – Working in the main restaurant at The Savoy Hotel in London

Lily Godleman – Reservation Agent for Universal Reservations Travel Agency in Chingford