Weekly roadworks update – August 12

Hull City Council is urging the people of Hull to help shape the future of the city’s roads after launching its biggest transport consultation to date.

The Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey gives everyone the opportunity to offer feedback on issues such as congestion, public transport, cycle lanes and more.

Anyone who uses Hull’s road network can have their say today by completing the survey online.

Every household in the city will also receive one paper survey through the door from next week.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “We’re making it easy for everyone to have their say by completing the survey online or looking out for the survey that will be landing on their doormats from next week. I urge everyone to take this opportunity to shape the future of Hull’s roads.”

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

Location Planned start date Due date Summary of works Utility/HCC name A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place 01 May 2020 01 May 2025 Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre. National Highways A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road 26 October 2021 30 April 2024 Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme. National Highways Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade 04 October 2021 01 April 2023 Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures HCC – MP&I Beverley Road 01 August 2022 19 August 2022 LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks. HCC Church Street 26 August 2022 19 September 2022 Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place. NGN Hawthorn Avenue 16 August 2022 19 August 2022 Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am. Network Rail Hessle Road (12-month Scheme) 23 August 2021 04 September 2022 Footway reconstruction. HCC – MP&I Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8) 04 January 2022 11 September 2022 Full footway reconstruction scheme. MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design Marfleet Lane 22 August 2022 22 August 2022 Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place. HCC – Bridges Naylor’s Row 25 July 2022 19 August 2022 Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected. Northern Gas Netowrk Priory Way 01 April 2022 31 March 2023 Major improvement scheme. HCC – MP&I Robson Way 22 September 2022 28 September 2022 Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place. T-mobile Saltshouse Road 25 July 2022 26 August 2022 Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun). East Riding DSP Replacement Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street 01 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout 23 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road 03 May 2022 09 September 2022 Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 13 August 2022 14 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Full weekend closure of Leads Road between Bandstand Roundabout & Rotterdam Road. Closure will start at 7am Saturday and will be removed by midnight on Sunday. HCC – MP&I / Colas Sutton Road 22 August 2022 25 August 2022 Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Sutton Road Bridge 31 August 2022 09 September 2022 Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place. HCC – Bridges Wold Road 22 August 2022 25 September 2022 Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in HCC Worship Street 11 July 2022 05 July 2023 Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place. esteem



