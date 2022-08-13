Weekly roadworks update – August 12
Hull City Council is urging the people of Hull to help shape the future of the city’s roads after launching its biggest transport consultation to date.
The Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey gives everyone the opportunity to offer feedback on issues such as congestion, public transport, cycle lanes and more.
Anyone who uses Hull’s road network can have their say today by completing the survey online.
Every household in the city will also receive one paper survey through the door from next week.
Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “We’re making it easy for everyone to have their say by completing the survey online or looking out for the survey that will be landing on their doormats from next week. I urge everyone to take this opportunity to shape the future of Hull’s roads.”
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Beverley Road
|01 August 2022
|19 August 2022
|LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks.
|HCC
|Church Street
|26 August 2022
|19 September 2022
|Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.
|NGN
|Hawthorn Avenue
|16 August 2022
|19 August 2022
|Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am.
|Network Rail
|Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)
|23 August 2021
|04 September 2022
|Footway reconstruction.
|HCC – MP&I
|Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)
|04 January 2022
|11 September 2022
|Full footway reconstruction scheme.
|MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
|Marfleet Lane
|22 August 2022
|22 August 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Naylor’s Row
|25 July 2022
|19 August 2022
|Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected.
|Northern Gas Netowrk
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Robson Way
|22 September 2022
|28 September 2022
|Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place.
|T-mobile
|Saltshouse Road
|25 July 2022
|26 August 2022
|Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun).
|East Riding DSP Replacement
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street
|01 April 2021
|01 September 2022
|Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout
|23 April 2021
|01 September 2022
|Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road
|03 May 2022
|09 September 2022
|Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road
|13 August 2022
|14 August 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Full weekend closure of Leads Road between Bandstand Roundabout & Rotterdam Road. Closure will start at 7am Saturday and will be removed by midnight on Sunday.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Sutton Road
|22 August 2022
|25 August 2022
|Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout.
|StreetScene – Traffic Signals
|Sutton Road Bridge
|31 August 2022
|09 September 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Wold Road
|22 August 2022
|25 September 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in
|HCC
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem