Weekly roadworks update – August 12

Friday, 12 August 2022
Hull City Council is urging the people of Hull to help shape the future of the city’s roads after launching its biggest transport consultation to date.

The Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey gives everyone the opportunity to offer feedback on issues such as congestion, public transport, cycle lanes and more.

Anyone who uses Hull’s road network can have their say today by completing the survey online.

Every household in the city will also receive one paper survey through the door from next week.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “We’re making it easy for everyone to have their say by completing the survey online or looking out for the survey that will be landing on their doormats from next week. I urge everyone to take this opportunity to shape the future of Hull’s roads.”

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationPlanned start dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Beverley Road01 August 202219 August 2022LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks.HCC
Church Street26 August 202219 September 2022Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.NGN
Hawthorn Avenue16 August 202219 August 2022Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am.Network Rail
Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)23 August 202104 September 2022Footway reconstruction.HCC – MP&I
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Marfleet Lane22 August 202222 August 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
Naylor’s Row25 July 202219 August 2022Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected.Northern Gas Netowrk
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Robson Way22 September 202228 September 2022Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place.T-mobile
Saltshouse Road25 July 202226 August 2022Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun).East Riding DSP Replacement
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street01 April 202101 September 2022Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout23 April 202101 September 2022Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road03 May 202209 September 2022Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road13 August 202214 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Full weekend closure of Leads Road between Bandstand Roundabout & Rotterdam Road. Closure will start at 7am Saturday and will be removed by midnight on Sunday.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Sutton Road22 August 202225 August 2022Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout.StreetScene – Traffic Signals
Sutton Road Bridge31 August 202209 September 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
Wold Road22 August 202225 September 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion inHCC
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


