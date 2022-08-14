£120,000 funding to tackle barriers to training and employment for young people in Hull

Hull City Council, The Warren and Humber Learning Consortium have been successful in securing £120,000 grant funding from the Youth Futures Foundation.

The money will be used to undertake research into the mismatch between the high number of apprenticeship vacancies and job vacancies locally, compared with the high number of young people not in employment, education or training.

Hull is one of seven areas to receive a part of £16million for the research, which will last 18 months.

The Connected Futures research programme will be led by young people, and aims to join up multi-agency support for young people.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “I’m pleased Hull is to benefit from this funding and research. We hope that through the Connected Futures programme we can address barriers to employment for young people, through connected and consistent support that they need to get good jobs in the city.”

Danni, a young person at The Warren, said: “It’s great news. When we – as a group of young people – sat down with Youth Futures and told them how it was, it felt like it really hit home, it felt real – that we were heard and that we were trusted to know best about the reality of how it is for us.”